Google CEO Sundar Pichai Donates Rs 5 Crore to Online Donation Platform 'Give India' in Fight Against COVID-19

CEO of Google Sundar Pichai (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 13: Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has donated Rs 5 crore to non-profit Give India, thus matching Googles earlier donation of Rs 5 crore to the online donation platform.

"Thank you @sundarpichai for matching @Googleorg's Rs 5 crore grant to provide desperately needed cash assistance for vulnerable daily wage worker families," Give India tweeted. PGI Hospital in Chandigarh to Contribute Rs 2.15 Crore to PM-CARES Fund in Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic.

Give India has raised over Rs 12 crore so far to support vulnerable families across the country.

Give India Tweet:

Thank you @sundarpichai for matching @Googleorg 's ₹5 crore grant to provide desperately needed cash assistance for vulnerable daily wage worker families. Please join our #COVID19 campaign: https://t.co/T9bDf1MXiv @atulsatija — GiveIndia (@GiveIndia) April 13, 2020

Pichai last month announced the company will provide over $800 million to support small and medium businesses (SMBs), health organisations, governments and health workers on the frontline of global COVID-19 pandemic.

The commitment would include $250 million in ad grants to help the World Health Organisation (WHO) and more than 100 government agencies globally provide critical information on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other measures to help local communities.

"This is an increase from our initial $25 million announced last month. In addition, we're providing $20 million in ad grants to community financial institutions and NGOs specifically to run public service announcements on relief funds and other resources for SMBs," Pichai said in a statement.

Google committed a $200 million investment fund that will support NGOs and financial institutions around the world to help provide small businesses with access to capital.