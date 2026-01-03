Bengaluru, January 3: In a major update for millions of users, Google has begun rolling out a long-awaited feature that allows people to change their existing Gmail address without creating a new account or losing any data. The switch happens instantly, with all emails, files, photos, and settings remaining intact.

The new Gmail address functions as an alias to the old one, meaning users will continue receiving emails sent to both addresses automatically. Sign-ins will also work seamlessly with either address, ensuring a smooth transition. This update is particularly useful for users stuck with outdated or unprofessional email IDs created years ago. Gmail Username Change Update: Google Reportedly Working on Feature To Let Users Modify Primary Email Address.

The feature is being rolled out gradually, so not all accounts have access yet. Users can check availability by visiting myaccount.google.com/google-account-email. If a pencil icon appears next to the email address, the option to change it is enabled. Google has placed limits for security reasons — users can make up to three changes in their lifetime, and once changed, the address cannot be modified again for one year. Gmail New Feature Update: Google Making Easier for Enterprise Users To Send End-to-End Encrypted Messages to Any Email.

How to Change Your Gmail Address

Visit myaccount.google.com/google-account-email and sign in

Tap the pencil icon next to your Gmail address

Enter the new Gmail username and proceed

Verify using your phone or backup email

Review and confirm - the change applies instantly

Google says the controlled rollout ensures security and fairness for all users. Those who don’t see the option yet are advised to check back later as the update expands globally.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Livemint), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

