Greater Noida Traffic Update: Hindon Bridge Repair Work Begins, Commuters To Face Diversions for 45 Days

Commuters travelling between Noida and Greater Noida West are likely to face traffic disruptions over the next 45 days as repair work has begun on the Hindon bridge connecting Parthala in Noida and Gaur Chowk in Greater Noida. The Greater Noida Authority said lane restrictions have been put in place to facilitate urgent maintenance work on the nearly 30-year-old structure.

The bridge serves as a key link between Noida and Greater Noida West and handles significant daily traffic. Officials said the road surface on both sides of the 240-metre bridge has deteriorated over time, making immediate repairs necessary to ensure commuter safety and smooth traffic movement. Public Drinking Crackdown: Noida Police Take Action Against 366 People for Consuming Alcohol in Public.

Hindon Bridge Repair Work Begins: One Lane Closed for Repairing

According to officials, repair work will initially be carried out on one lane of the carriageway from Parthala towards Char Murti Chowk. During the repair period, traffic will continue to move through the remaining two lanes. The authority has coordinated with traffic police to manage vehicle movement and minimize congestion.

“We have directed the staff to get the road repaired within 45 days so the commuters do not face much inconvenience. The authority and traffic police have restricted one lane from Parthala to Gaur Chowk side and started repair works. The mastic road repair work will start on Wednesday by Work Circle-7 of the authority’s project department,” Greater Noida Authority CEO Ravi Kumar N G said. Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at IVY County Society in Sector 75, Panic Grips Residents As Flames Engulf 12th-Floor Flat (Watch Video).

Officials added that a trial run of the revised traffic arrangement was conducted on Monday before the repair work commenced.

Why the Repairs Are Needed

The Hindon bridge is an important corridor for residents of Greater Noida West, connecting several residential sectors and commercial areas with Noida.

Authorities said the bridge's aging road surface has shown signs of wear and tear, prompting the decision to undertake repairs before the onset of further deterioration. The work is expected to improve road quality and commuter safety once completed.

Gaur Chowk Underpass Nearing Completion

In a related infrastructure update, officials said construction of the Gaur Chowk underpass has reached nearly 80% completion and is expected to be ready by August 15.

Gaur Chowk is one of the busiest intersections in Greater Noida West, witnessing heavy traffic from Noida, Surajpur, Crossings Republik and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

The underpass project was launched in July 2024 with an estimated completion period of 18 months. Authorities believe the project will significantly ease congestion in the area once operational.

Delay Linked to GRAP Restrictions

Officials said the project timeline was affected by environmental restrictions and traffic management challenges. “However, the project got delayed due to Grap (Graded Response Action Plan) restrictions and also due to peak traffic hours,” the authority’s CEO said. Despite the delays, authorities remain optimistic that the underpass will be completed within the revised schedule.

Advisory for Commuters

With bridge repair work expected to continue for the next month and a half, commuters travelling between Noida, Greater Noida West and surrounding areas have been advised to factor in additional travel time, particularly during peak hours.

Traffic officials are expected to monitor vehicle movement regularly and make adjustments if congestion increases along the affected stretch.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).