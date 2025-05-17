Surat, May 17: In a chilling case of betrayal and murder, the mutilated body of Chandrabhan Dubey, a private security agency owner who had been missing since May 12, was found stuffed in two bags in Surat’s Althan area. Police allege that the murder was carried out by Dubey’s employee of 18 months, Rashid Ansari, who is now absconding.

The grisly discovery was made on Friday when the bags were retrieved from the Mithikhadi rivulet in the Limbayat area. CCTV footage and other evidence reportedly confirm Ansari’s involvement. Investigators revealed that Ansari lured Dubey to his home in the Un area, murdered him, and chopped his body into two parts before disposing of the remains. Budaun: Grief-Stricken Over Wife’s Death, Uttar Pradesh Man Chops Off His Private Parts; Hospitalised in Critical Condition.

Despite the murder, Ansari continued to call Dubey’s family demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore, unaware that the body had already been discovered. Dubey, who ran Dubey Security Services and employed around 200 guards, had entrusted Ansari—a former rickshaw driver—with several key responsibilities. Hardoi Shocker: Man Chops Off Wife’s Nose After She Insists on Visiting Maternal Home to Tie Rakhi to Her Brother on Raksha Bandhan, Probe Launched After Video Surfaces.

On May 12, Dubey left his office with Ansari in the latter’s rickshaw and made rounds for payments. He never returned. Ansari initially claimed Dubey got into a white car, but CCTV footage contradicted this, showing Dubey remaining in the rickshaw and being taken to Ansari’s residence. He was never seen leaving.

Ansari even joined the family in searching for Dubey the next day to avoid suspicion. But as police began scanning over 500 CCTV cameras, he fled. Footage also showed Ansari leaving his house with two large bags, later traced to the rivulet.

Surat Police have launched a manhunt for Ansari and others who may have helped in the crime. Multiple teams are working on the case as investigations continue.

