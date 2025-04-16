Budaun, April 16: In a shocking incident from Binaur police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun, a 25-year-old man reportedly cut off his private parts using a sharp weapon while suffering from intense emotional distress following the death of his wife. The man, who had been in deep shock and depression for several days, took the drastic step while alone at home. According to reports, his family members were out harvesting wheat when the incident occurred.

Upon discovering his critical condition, the family rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors provided initial treatment. However, due to the severity of the injury and excessive bleeding, he was referred to a private medical college in Bareilly. Doctors have confirmed that the man’s condition remains serious and he is currently under constant medical supervision. Private Parts Chopped Off Case: Ghaziabad Police Arrest 3 Accused Including 2 Transgenders, Say Victim Plotted Everything To Become ‘Kinnar Guru’ (Watch Video).

Family members stated that the man had been mentally disturbed ever since his wife’s passing and was unable to cope with the emotional loss. Although they had encouraged him to consider remarriage, he remained fixated on his late wife’s memory. In an apparent act of extreme emotional turmoil, he mutilated his own genitals. ‘Touched Private Parts Pricked With Pen’: Tuition Teacher in Nagaur, Rajasthan Sexually Abused Class 2 Girl for 6 Months, Arrested.

The shocking nature of the incident has stirred discussions in the local community, with some blaming failed romantic attachment while others point to declining mental health. Surprisingly, no police complaint has been filed by the family, and authorities are yet to receive any official information regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, the victim remains hospitalised, and his relatives are avoiding media interaction.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

