Ahmedabad, December 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba cast her vote at a polling booth in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city on Monday during the second phase of polling for Gujarat Assembly elections. PM Narendra Modi Meets Mother Heeraben Modi on Her 100th Birthday, Seeks Her Blessings.

The PM's mother, who entered her 100th year in June, lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city. She reached the polling booth in a wheelchair with the help of Pankaj Modi and other family members and exercised her franchise. PM Narendra Modi Meets His Mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar, Takes Her Blessings Ahead of Phase 2 of Polling in Gujarat (See Pics and Video).

Pictures of Heeraben Modi Casts Her Vote:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi casts her vote for the second phase of #GujaratAssemblyPolls in Raysan Primary School, Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/ZfWcBXWCfI — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

The PM had on Sunday evening met his mother and sought her blessings after arriving in the state ahead of voting in the state. Polling was underway on Monday for the second phase of the elections in north and central regions for 93 Assembly seats out of the total 182 in the state.