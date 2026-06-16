Gujarat Lion Attack: Man Killed by Big Cat While Returning Home From Work in Amreli

A 25-year-old man was killed in an alleged lion attack near Kovaya village in Gujarat's Amreli district, prompting forest officials to launch an operation to identify and capture the animal involved. Authorities said the victim, who worked at a restaurant and hailed from Uttarakhand, was found dead near an approach road under the Rajula forest range on Tuesday morning, June 16.

Local residents discovered human remains near the village and alerted police and forest department officials. Preliminary findings indicate that the man was attacked by a lion, although authorities are continuing their investigation. Leopard Attack in Gujarat: Elderly Man Kills Big Cat With Spear To Save Son in Gir Somnath.

Lion Attack in Gujarat

Assistant Conservator of Forests Viralsinh Chavda said a pride of four lions had been sighted in the area around the time of the incident.

"After receiving the message at 6 am today, the local beat guards and forest officials reached the spot. Prima facie, it was found that the man was killed by a lion, with a pride of four lions seen in the nearby areas. We are working to rescue them all," Chavda said. Gujarat Rabies Case: Man Seen Crawling on All Fours, ‘Barking’ and Attacking Family in Banaskantha, Hospitalised (Watch Video).

Forest officials have launched efforts to cage the lions as a precautionary measure while determining which animal may have been involved in the attack.

Victim Was Returning Home After Work

According to local residents, the victim had finished work at a nearby hotel and was returning home late at night when the incident occurred. Villagers said he was reportedly attacked in a bushy area near the road connecting the village.

His remains were discovered early Tuesday morning, following which local authorities were informed.

Kovaya village sarpanch Jeena Lakhnotra said a similar incident had previously been reported in nearby Bhakodar village. The latest attack has renewed concerns among residents living in areas close to lion habitats in the Amreli region. Officials have not yet disclosed whether additional safety measures will be introduced in the area pending the outcome of the investigation.

Rajula MLA Hira Solanki urged the state government to strengthen forest department resources to help prevent future incidents. "The way humans are falling prey to lions is a matter of great sorrow for us. I would like to request the government that, as the number of lions has increased, the number of forest staff should also be increased so that such incidents can be stopped," he said.

Parts of Gujarat's Amreli district fall within the broader landscape inhabited by the Asiatic lion population, which has expanded beyond traditional protected areas over the years.

As lion numbers have grown, encounters between humans and wildlife have become more frequent in some regions, leading authorities to balance conservation efforts with public safety measures. Forest officials said investigations into the incident are ongoing and efforts to capture the lions seen in the area continue.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).