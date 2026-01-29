Ahmedabad, January 29: An elderly man successfully defended his son from a lethal leopard attack by killing the predator in a remote village near Una, within Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district. The incident occurred late Wednesday evening, January 28, when a leopard strayed from the nearby forest and pounced on a young man working in the agricultural fields. Hearing his son’s cries for help, the father rushed to the scene and engaged in a life-or-death struggle with the animal to secure his son's release.

The father, identified as Valabhai, reportedly used a farm tool to strike the leopard after it had locked its jaws onto his son. The confrontation resulted in the death of the leopard on the spot. Both the father and son sustained injuries during the struggle and were immediately rushed to a local hospital in Una for medical treatment. Forest officials were notified of the incident shortly after and have since taken custody of the leopard's carcass for a post-mortem examination. Junagadh: Man and Lion Come Face-to-Face Outside Cement Factory in Gujarat, Seen Running Away After Being Startled During Sudden Face-Off; Video Surfaces.

Leopard Attack in Gujarat's Gir Somnath

According to local reports, the family was tending to their crops when the leopard emerged from the thickets. The predator targeted the son first, causing severe injuries to his neck and limbs. Valabhai, realising that his son's life was at immediate risk, did not wait for help and confronted the animal directly.

Local villagers noted that while leopard sightings are common in the periphery of the Gir sanctuary, such aggressive encounters in daylight or early evening remain a major concern for the farming community. The father's actions have been described by neighbors as an instinctive act of survival in an area where human-wildlife conflict is an ongoing reality. Leopard Attack in Odisha: Man Kills Leopard With Bare Hands After Brutal Attack on Pet Dog and Family in Cuttack.

Forest Department Response

Forest department officials arrived at the scene to document the incident and ensure no other predators were lurking in the vicinity. "We have sent the body of the leopard for an autopsy to determine its age and health condition," a forest official stated. Preliminary observations suggest the animal may have been undernourished or aged, which can sometimes lead predators to target humans or livestock.

The department has reiterated safety guidelines for villagers living near the forest borders, advising them to avoid working alone in the fields during dawn and dusk. They also confirmed that the family may be eligible for compensation under state laws regarding wildlife attacks, pending the final investigation report.

The Gir Somnath region is part of the larger Gir ecosystem, the last remaining habitat of the Asiatic lion and home to a high density of leopards. As human settlements and agricultural lands expand toward the forest boundaries, encounters between residents and big cats have increased.

While leopards are generally shy, "accidental" encounters often occur when animals stray into villages in search of domestic prey like dogs or goats. State authorities regularly install cages and monitor "problem" leopards to mitigate these risks, but the vast geography makes total prevention a significant challenge for local rangers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bhaskar English), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

