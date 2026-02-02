Gujarat Rabies Case: Man Seen Crawling on All Fours, ‘Barking’ and Attacking Family in Banaskantha, Hospitalised (Watch Video)

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Ahmedabad, February 2: A man from the Banaskantha district in Gujarat has been hospitalised after exhibiting severe and disturbing symptoms of rabies, including animal-like behaviour. The patient was admitted to a local government hospital over the weekend after family members reported a sudden change in his mental and physical state.

Medical officials noted that the man displayed extreme aggression, reportedly walking on all fours, barking and attempting to bite the iron bars of his hospital ward, symptoms traditionally associated with the advanced stages of a rabies infection. The patient’s condition reportedly deteriorated rapidly, leading his family to seek urgent medical intervention. Upon arrival at the hospital, the man showed signs of hydrophobia (fear of water) and aerophobia (fear of drafts or fresh air), which are hallmark indicators of the rabies virus. ‘No Death Due to Rabies Is Acceptable’: Delhi Government to Make Human Rabies a Notifiable Disease, Says Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Man Seen Crawling on All Fours, ‘Barking’ in Gujarat After Being Diagnosed With Rabies in Gujarat

Gujarat Rabies Case

Eyewitnesses and hospital staff described a distressing scene as the patient exhibited involuntary muscle spasms and vocalisations resembling barking. Doctors have moved the patient to an isolation ward to ensure the safety of other patients and medical staff while he undergoes treatment.

While the exact source of the infection is still being verified, health officials suspect the man was bitten by a rabid animal, likely a dog, several weeks or even months ago. Rabies has an incubation period that can range from a few days to several years, often making it difficult for patients to recall the specific exposure event. Dog Bite Incident in Thane: Minor Boy Dies Weeks After Being Bitten by Stray Dog in Bhiwandi; Hospital Says Victim Received Anti-Rabies Shots As Local MLA Alleges Negligence.

Medical experts emphasise that once clinical symptoms like aggression and animal-like behavior appear, the disease is almost always fatal. The focus of the medical team is currently on palliative care and managing the patient’s extreme distress.

In response to the case, local health authorities have launched a contact-tracing effort to determine if any family members or neighbours were exposed to the patient’s saliva during his aggressive episodes. A localised vaccination drive for stray dogs in the Modasa area is also being considered to prevent further spread. The district health department has issued an advisory to residents, urging them to seek immediate medical attention and the Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) vaccine following any animal bite or scratch.

India accounts for a significant portion of the world's rabies cases, primarily transmitted through dog bites. Health professionals reiterate that the disease is 100% preventable through timely vaccination but remains a critical public health challenge due to a lack of awareness regarding immediate wound care and the necessity of the full vaccine course.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 08:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).