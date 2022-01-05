Gujarat, January 5: Narol police found an injured man lying unconscious near his residence on Sunday night. The man, identified as Raj Kumar Yadav (42), was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Reportedly, the deceased's wife has accused their neighbour of killing her husband.

As per the report published in The Indian Express, the police have arrested a 34-year-old man, identified as Shashikant Rathod for murdering Raj Yadav on Tuesday. The deceased wife, in her complaint, has said that Raj had gone to buy groceries around 8 pm on Sunday, but he did not come home that night. However, police arrived at our home the next day and informed her that Raj Kumar was found unconscious and injured and he has been admitted to Civil hospital in Narol. Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests Man Within 12 Hours for Murder.

According to police, Shashikant had met Raj Yadav on Sunday and attacked him using a blunt object. The two reportedly had a monetary dispute. The accused has been booked under murder charges of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further probe into the matter is on.

