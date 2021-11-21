Mumbai, November 21: Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly killing a man. The killing took place on the platform of Mankhurd railway station. The police cracked the case and arrested the accused within 12 hours of the crime.

As per the report published by Indian Express, The accused is identified as Ramzan Pathan, a resident of Navi Mumbai. The accused is a history-sheeter and has five offenses filed against him. Delhi Police Arrests 2 Men in Kidnapping and Murder Case.

As per the reports, the murder motive is robbery, The victim, identified as Chandrakant Hire, age 29, was killed by the accused when he resisted the attempt by Ramzan to loot him. Reportedly, Ramzan had pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim. The victim was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

The police were informed of the killing, who then began a probe and found the CCTV footage. The accused was identified by an informer. The police formed a team and arrested the accused from Navi Mumbai.

