Gandhinagar, May 29: Following the heavy rain and hailstorms in Gujarat, the weather department said there was a possibility of thundershowers and moderate rain on Monday and in the coming days.

According to the latest weather bulletin, there was a high likelihood of light thunderstorms on Tuesday accompanied by lightning and surface winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph in isolated areas. India Weather Forecast and Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall With Thunderstorm, Lightning and Gusty Winds Over These States for Next 3-4 Hours; Check Complete Details.

Additionally, light to moderate rainfall is expected in several districts including Ahmedabad, Aravalli, Banaskantha, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Mahisagar, Mehsana, Panchmahal, Patan, Sabarkantha, Vadodara, Bharuch and Narmada. Ahmedabad Weather Updates Live CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final: Sunny Sky in City Ahead of Reserve Day’s Play.

The districts of Saurashtra-Kutch, namely Surendranagar, Morbi, Botad, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Kutch, are also likely to experience similar weather conditions.

The bulletin further notes that the cyclonic circulation that was present over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan on Sunday continues to persist and has now extended up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. It also predicted that the thunderstorm activity is expected to continue in Gujarat on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are highly likely in isolated areas of the Gujarat region, including Ahmedabad, Aravalli, Banaskantha, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Mahisagar, Mehsana, Panchmahal, Patan, and Sabarkantha.

In the Saurashtra-Kutch region, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Kutch are expected to experience similar weather conditions. The remaining districts are likely to have dry weather.

As per the weather bulletin, Gujarat can expect dry weather from Wednesday Heavy rainfall on Sunday caused disruptions, with intermittent downpours totaling over 4 inches, according to the AMC data. As a result, the final match of IPL 2023 has been rescheduled to Monday 9 at 7.30 p.m. at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

