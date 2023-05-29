Fans were left disappointed as the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans got washed out on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Amidst the buzz around the final, this is a sight that fans would not have expected to watch. Fortunately, there is a reserve day and the match will be played on Monday, May 29 at the same venue. Fans and players will be hoping that rain stays away from the game and that a full 20-over match can be completed to decide the champions of the IPL 2023 season. What Happens if CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Match Is Washed Out Due to Rain in Ahmedabad? Is There Any Reserve Day?

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings finished in the top two on the IPL 2023 table during the first phase and qualified for the IPL 2023 playoffs. Chennai then defeated Gujarat in the Qualifier 1 to book their place in IPL 2023 final. Gujarat came back strong and got better off Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 to cement their place for the summit clash.

During the two meetings between these two teams this season, both teams won one match each. Now the third game between these two teams will decide the champions for the IPL 2023 season. MS Dhoni's side will be aiming for their fifth IPL title, which will make them the joint most successful team in the tournament. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans will look to clinch their second consecutive IPL 2023 title. With both teams equally matched, who will come on top? Stay tuned to find out.