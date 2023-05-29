Chennai Super Kings have won the Indian Premier League 2023 title with a sensational victory over Gujarat Titans on Monday, May 29. MS Dhoni's men are now five-time winners of the coveted trophy alongside Mumbai Indians. Ravindra Jadeja was their star as he helped CSK chase down 10 runs in the last two balls of the match to win the title for his side. The match was reduced to 15 overs in the second innings after rain stopped play. Gujarat Titans, the losing side on the night, had a terrific tournament and would aim to get back stronger next season.
Mohit Sharma has struck twice to dismiss Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni in the IPL 2023 final. While Rayudu departed for 19 runs, Dhoni was out first ball. Gujarat Titans ahead now.
Mohit Sharma has struck and dismissed Ajinkya Rahane and this match has become even more interesting. CSK now need 53 runs in 24 balls to have a shot at winning their fifth title.
Noor Ahmad has struck twice to dismiss both CSK openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad. He first dismissed Gaikwad who skied the ball with Rashid Khan taking a simple catch. Conway perished in the final ball of the over as he mistimed a shot which went straight to the fielder.
The IPL 2023 final has resumed after a rain interruption and CSK need 167 more runs in 14.3 overs to win this match, with their revised target being 171. Both Hardik Pandya and Devon Conway are out in the middle for CSK.
The IPL 2023 final has been reduced to 15 overs a side and the match would begin at 12:10 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Rain stopped play in the second innings with CSK 4/0 in 0.3 overs. The revised target for CSK is 171.
15 over game. Starting 00:10. 171 to win, 170 is par. Already 4 have been scored. So 167 more in 14.3 overs. PP is 4 overs. Each bowler 3 overs.
The groundsmen are at work as they attempt to dry out the pitch and the field for play to resume in the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans. The next pitch inspection would be at 11:30 pm IST. It has to be noted that overs would be lost from 11:45 PM IST.
We have some good news: the rain has stopped, with the covers coming off at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The play has been halted due to wet outfield and the ground staff are at work in ensuring that the match can start as soon as possible.
As the rainfall has stopped play in the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, let us take a look at the DLS par scores for the four-time winners. CSK were 4/0 in 0.3 overs when the rain started.
DLS target for CSK if rain curtailed game:
5 overs - 43/0, 49/1, 56/2, 65/3.
10 overs - 91/0, 94/1, 98/2, 102/3.
12 overs - 112/0, 114/1, 117/2, 120/3.
Fans were left disappointed as the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans got washed out on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Amidst the buzz around the final, this is a sight that fans would not have expected to watch. Fortunately, there is a reserve day and the match will be played on Monday, May 29 at the same venue. Fans and players will be hoping that rain stays away from the game and that a full 20-over match can be completed to decide the champions of the IPL 2023 season. What Happens if CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Match Is Washed Out Due to Rain in Ahmedabad? Is There Any Reserve Day?
Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings finished in the top two on the IPL 2023 table during the first phase and qualified for the IPL 2023 playoffs. Chennai then defeated Gujarat in the Qualifier 1 to book their place in IPL 2023 final. Gujarat came back strong and got better off Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 to cement their place for the summit clash.
During the two meetings between these two teams this season, both teams won one match each. Now the third game between these two teams will decide the champions for the IPL 2023 season. MS Dhoni's side will be aiming for their fifth IPL title, which will make them the joint most successful team in the tournament. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans will look to clinch their second consecutive IPL 2023 title. With both teams equally matched, who will come on top? Stay tuned to find out.