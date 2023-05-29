The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that there is a possibility of light to moderate spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Notably, moderate spells of rainfall with thunderstorms and guys winds are likely over some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 3-4 hours. Meanwhile, Delhi received heavy rainfall on Sunday night with the DDMA predicting more rainfall for next 24 hours. Delhi Rains Today Photos & Videos: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of Delhi-NCR; Light to Moderate Rain With Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Likely Over Next 24 Hours, Says DDMA.

IMD Predicts Moderate Spells of Rainfall

Latest satellite imagery shows possibility of light to moderate spells of rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds activity over some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 3-4 hours: India… pic.twitter.com/flNeu7Whrf — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

