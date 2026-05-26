Gurmeet Ram Rahim Granted Parole: Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Walks Out of Rohtak's Sunaria Jail on 30-Day Parole (Watch Video)

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh walked out of Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail on Monday after being granted a 30-day parole by the Haryana government. Visuals from outside the prison complex showed the self-styled godman leaving under tight security, marking his 16th temporary release since 2020.

According to prison officials, the latest 30-day release exhausts his maximum permissible 10-week regular parole limit for the 2026 calendar year. He was previously granted a 40-day parole earlier this year in January. Under the provisions of the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022, convicts are entitled to 10 weeks of parole annually, which can be availed in a maximum of two parts. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Granted Parole Again: Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda Sect Chief Gets Parole for 12th Time for 30 Days.

The Dera chief is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence following his conviction by a special CBI court in 2017 for the rape of two female disciples. Over his eight years and eight months of incarceration, Singh has spent a total of 406 days outside the confines of Sunaria prison through various combinations of parole and furlough. Unlike furlough, the period spent out on parole does not count toward the completion of a prisoner's total sentence.

While Singh was previously handed life sentences for the murders of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and Dera manager Ranjit Singh, he was recently acquitted in both cases by the Punjab and Haryana High Court—the most recent acquittal coming in March 2026. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Granted Parole Again: Dera Sacha Sauda Head Quietly Released From Rohtak Jail on Parole, Set To Visit Sirsa Dera for First Time Since Conviction.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Granted Parole

VIDEO | Rohtak, Haryana: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted 3-day parole. Visuals of him leaving from Rohtak's Sunaria Jail.#HaryanaNews #RamRahim (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/gYHDUIaF9M — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 26, 2026

As with his previous releases, the state government's decision to grant regular temporary release to the influential sect leader continues to draw close public and political scrutiny, though state officials and legal counsels maintain that the process strictly follows established statutory guidelines.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 08:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).