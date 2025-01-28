In a quiet move, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the head of Dera Sacha Sauda, has been granted parole once again and was released from Rohtak Jail early this morning, January 28, at 5:26 AM, as reported by IANS. The self-styled godman, convicted in 2017 for raping two women, will now visit the Sirsa Dera for the first time since his sentencing. Ram Rahim had been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the sexual assaults and later received a life sentence for the murder of a journalist in 2019. Dera Sacha Sauda Head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Walks out of Prison on 20-Day Parole, 3 Days Ahead of Haryana Assembly Elections 2024.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Granted Parole

Rohtak, Haryana: Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been granted parole again and was quietly released from jail at 5:26 AM. He will stay at the Sirsa Dera, marking his first visit there since his 2017 sentencing pic.twitter.com/HiZTRG2gZB — IANS (@ians_india) January 28, 2025

