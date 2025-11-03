New Delhi, November 3: A group of 170 Sikh devotees departed for Pakistan from Delhi’s historic Gurdwara Rakabganj on Monday to visit Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev, and Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti, or Prakash Parv, which will be celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India on November 5. Before their departure, the devotees participated in an Ardaas (prayer) ceremony held at Gurdwara Rakabganj.

The event was attended by Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, General Secretary of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), along with other committee members. Following the prayer, the devotees were given a warm send-off by the community. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 Date, Purnima Tithi and Significance: When Is Guru Nanak Gurpurab? Know About the Annual Celebration That Marks the Birth Anniversary of the First Sikh Guru.

170 Sikh Devotees Depart From Rakabganj Gurdwara to Pakistan

"Delhi: A group of 170 Sikh devotees departs from the historic Rakabganj Gurudwara today to pay their respects at Guru Nanak Ji’s birthplace, Sri Nankana Sahib, and the Panja Sahib Gurudwara in Hasan Abdal." pic.twitter.com/LviQ3tvXKk — IANS (@ians_india) November 3, 2025

This year, approximately 21,006 pilgrims from India have been granted visas by Pakistan to visit Nankana Sahib for the celebrations. The devotees expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for facilitating the visa process, especially in the wake of security concerns following Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to IANS, Kahlon said: "After Operation Sindoor, the yatra was initially cancelled due to security reasons. We wrote to the Union Home Minister requesting reconsideration, and finally, the pilgrims received their visas. The efforts of the Indian government are truly commendable. They have always shared a special bond with the Sikh community. There have been many occasions when the Prime Minister has paid obeisance at our gurdwaras at Rakabganj, Sheeshganj Sahib, and Bangla Sahib." Guru Nanak Gurpurab Images and Wishes: Happy Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti Wallpapers, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Photos and SMS To Celebrate the Sikh Festival.

Another devotee, expressing happiness about the journey, said, “We are going to Pakistan and are very happy. However, it would have been even better if the trip had been organised a little earlier.”

The pilgrims also expressed their intention to participate in the upcoming 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, underscoring their deep devotion to Sikhism and its teachings.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. It is one of the most revered festivals in the Sikh faith and is observed on the full moon day of the month of Kartik (Kartik Purnima), which usually falls in October or November. The celebration is marked by devotional singing (kirtan), processions, community prayers, and langar (community feasts) organised in gurdwaras across the world.

