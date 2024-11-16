Guru Nanak Gurpurab is the celebration of the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism - Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who was also the first Sikh Guru. This annual celebration is one of the most important festivals for Sikhs across the world. Guru Nanak Gurpurab is also known as Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav or Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji or Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti. The celebration of Guru Nanak Gurpurab is observed on the full moon day in the month of Kartika, popularly known as Kartika Purnima. Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2024 is celebrated on November 15. Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2025 will fall on November 5. It is an important celebration that motivates people to remember the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who played a key role in shaping Sikhism into the religion that it is. People often share Guru Nanak Gurpurab wishes, Happy Guru Nanak Gurpurab messages, Guru Nanak Gurpurab WhatsApp Stickers and Guru Nanak Jayanti Facebook status pictures.

It is believed that Guru Nanak Devji was born on the Puranmashi of Kattak in 1469, according to the Bikrami calendar. Guru Nanak Gurpurab celebrations begin at the crack of dawn with Prabhat Pheris where devotees sing songs and recite hymns praising Guru Nanak Ji and spread his teaching. People also take this opportunity to organise large langar to celebrate with the community, irrespective of their caste, creed, class or gender. Helping and serving people without discrimination is one of the most important teachings of Sikhism, which is reiterated in the celebration of this important Gurpurab. Here's a collection of Guru Nanak Jayanti wishes, greetings, messages and images with their friends and family.

Gurpurab celebrations mark the anniversaries of the 10 Sikh Gurus who shaped their beliefs. This celebration is marked with prayers, delicious Langar preparation and gives them an opportunity to get together as a community and preach and follow the teachings of Sikhism. Here is wishing everyone a Happy Guru Nanak Gurpurab.

