Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurupurab or Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav, is a significant day celebrated in India every year. Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 falls on Friday, November 15. It is one of the most important days for Sikhs, as it celebrates the founder of Sikhism. Guru Nanak is highly respected and revered by Sikhs all across the globe and hence the day is considered to be very sacred. His teachings are an integral part of the holy books of the Sikhs, the Guru Granth Sahib. The day is celebrated with a lot of joy and devotion. From date to significance, here is all you need to know about it.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 Date

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 falls on Friday, November 15.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 Purnima Tithi

The Guru Nanak Jayanti Purnima tithi will begin at 06:19 AM on November 15 and end at 02:58 AM on November 16.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Significance

Guru Nanak was the first Sikh Guru, and he is the founder of the Sikh religion known as Sikhism. This year, we celebrate the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning and conduct the Prabhatpheri. People read verses from the Guru Granth Sahib, sing hymns and songs about Guru Nanak Ji and reflect on his teachings of unity, equality, selfless service, humility and compassion. Guru Nanak Ji taught that God is one and present in all creation. By celebrating Guru Nanak Jayanti, Sikhs and others honour these teachings and are inspired to live by his principles of love and respect for all. The day encourages people to live in unity and peace. Hence, Guru Nanak Jayanti is a very significant day.

Guru Nanak Jayanti acts as a reminder for his followers to live a life of kindness, truth and devotion to God. This Guru Nanak Jayanti, may his message of love and equality guide everyone’s actions and bring peace to all! May we honour his legacy by spreading kindness and serving others. On that note, here’s wishing everyone a happy and blessed Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024!

