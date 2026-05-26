Gurugram Businessman Accused of Forced Unnatural S*x, marital Rape, Cigarette Burns and Abuse Denied Bail

A city sessions court in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 25, denied bail to a Gurugram-based businessman accused of repeated marital rape, forced unnatural s*x, cruelty and dowry harassment following allegations made by his wife. The complainant, a chartered accountant living in Ahmedabad, had filed a complaint with the DCB crime branch last year against her husband and in-laws. The couple married in 2022.

According to the complaint, the woman accused her husband of physical and mental abuse, including forced s*xual acts, controlling behaviour and inflicting cigarette burns on her private parts. Twisha Sharma Death Case: Supreme Court Seeks Fair Probe, Urges Restraint in Media Coverage of Suspected Dowry Death.

Gurugram Businessman Denied Bail Over Wife’s Allegations of Forced S*x and Abuse

The accused businessman had earlier approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail, claiming he was a “business tycoon and multimillionaire” involved in the corporate guest house business. After the plea failed, he surrendered earlier this month and was remanded to four days of police custody.

Public prosecutor Sudhir Brahmbhatt opposed the bail plea, citing the seriousness of the allegations and the pattern of alleged abuse described by the complainant. Following the hearing, city sessions judge P B Patel detailed observations from the complaint while rejecting the application. Madhya Pradesh ‘Dowry’ Death Case: 21-Year-Old Newlywed Palak Rajak Dies by Suicide in Gwalior; Family Alleges Torture Over Car Demand.

“After marriage, the applicant/accused started torturing the complainant and when the complainant was waiting at the airport for catching a flight to go to her parental home, the applicant/accused constantly made video calls and started chatting with her and inquired about the person who is sitting beside her, his age and constantly had a watch on her,” the court stated.

The court further noted that the complainant alleged she was subjected to continuous monitoring by her husband. “Whenever the complainant moved to any other place, she had to send him the photo and live location and also had to share about the people who surrounded her,” the order stated.

The judge also referred to allegations regarding forced s*xual relations. “The husband also demanded unnatural s*x and forcefully indulged in the physical relation. Hence, considering the FIR, heinous crime of mental and physical torture to the complainant. This is a fit case of torture and physical abuse to wife. Hence, considering all the facts and circumstances of the case, this court declines to grant the present application,” the court observed.

According to the FIR, the woman also accused her husband and in-laws of cruelty linked to dowry demands. She further alleged that this was the businessman’s second marriage and claimed that his first wife had also made similar allegations against him.

The prosecution argued that the nature of the accusations, including allegations of repeated abuse and coercion, warranted continued custody during the investigation.

Police are continuing their investigation into the allegations based on the complaint filed with the DCB crime branch. The case has drawn attention due to the seriousness of the accusations and the court’s strong observations while rejecting the bail plea. No final findings on the allegations have yet been made by the trial court.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).