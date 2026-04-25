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News INDIA Gurugram Man Invites Fiancee, Takes S*x Pills, Dies of Suspected Overdose A shocking incident has emerged from Gurugram’s Sector 53, where a 29-year-old man allegedly died after consuming an overdose of a s*x-enhancing drug. The deceased, identified as Rohit Lal, was found dead in his rented PG accommodation, raising concerns over the misuse of such medications.

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A shocking incident has emerged from Gurugram’s Sector 53, where a 29-year-old man allegedly died after consuming an overdose of a s*x-enhancing drug. The deceased, identified as Rohit Lal, was found dead in his rented PG accommodation, raising concerns over the misuse of such medications.

According to police officials, Lal was originally from Nagpur and was employed at the Quality Council of India in New Delhi. He had been residing alone in a rented flat in Gurugram. The incident came to light on Thursday morning when his co-worker, who usually accompanied him to work, grew suspicious after Lal failed to respond to calls or open his door. Gurugram Shocker: Man Dies After Allegedly Taking S*x Pills During Hotel Stay With Friend, Heart Attack Confirmed After Post-Mortem.

Upon receiving the alert, police rushed to the spot and had to break open the door. Lal was discovered lying lifeless on his bed. During the initial inspection, authorities recovered multiple wrappers of medicines and health supplements from the room, indicating possible consumption prior to his death. S*x-Enhancement Pill Consumption Turns Fatal: Lucknow Youth on Business Tour in Gwalior Takes S*x-Enhancement Tablet in Drunken State After Calling Girlfriend to Hotel Room, Dies Later.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Lal had invited his fiancée over, but tragically passed away before she could meet him. Police suspect that an overdose of a s*x-enhancing drug may have triggered a fatal heart attack. However, officials have clarified that the exact cause of death will only be confirmed after forensic analysis.

The body has been handed over to the family following a postmortem examination. Meanwhile, police have sent the viscera samples and recovered substances to the Forensic Science Laboratory for detailed testing.

“We are investigating all possible angles. The final cause of death will be determined after the FSL report,” said SHO Satender Rawal.

The incident highlights the potential dangers of unregulated use of performance-enhancing drugs and the need for greater awareness around their risks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).