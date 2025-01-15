Gwalior, January 15: A tragic incident unfolded in Gwalior when a 32-year-old man from Lucknow, identified as Divyanshu, died after reportedly consuming sex-enhancement pill in drunken state. The incident occurred at the Maxson Hotel in the Thatipur area, where Divyanshu, an officer in a private company, was staying during a business tour.

On Tuesday night, Divyanshu’s girlfriend, who had traveled from Delhi to meet him, arrived at the hotel. Before her arrival, he allegedly consumed a large amount of alcohol along with the pills, reported DainikBhaskar. After spending about an hour together, Divyanshu’s health suddenly deteriorated around 11 PM. The hotel staff immediately alerted the police and rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead before treatment could begin. Navsari Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl 3 Times Within 5 Hours After Consuming Sex Enhancement Pills in Gujarat, Sentenced to Life Imprisonment.

During their investigation, the police found alcohol bottles and wrappers of sex enhancement pills in the hotel room. Preliminary observations by doctors suggest that the combination of alcohol and an overdose of the pills may have caused his death. Mumbai Shocker: Neighbour Rapes 4-Year-Old Girl After Finding Her Alone At Her Home on New Year’s Eve, Arrested.

The deceased’s girlfriend revealed during questioning that Divyanshu was heavily intoxicated and had taken the pills before his condition worsened. The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem, which is scheduled to take place in the presence of his family.

Thatipur police incharge Kamal Kishore Parashar said that “a man from Lucknow who had come on a business tour has died and a probe has been launched in the case.” The police have taken the girlfriend into custody for further questioning and are closely monitoring the case.

