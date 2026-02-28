Delhi, February 28: A 56-year-old man died in a hotel room in Gurugram’s Sector 45 on Wednesday, February 25, while staying with a female friend. Local police recovered empty wrappers of potency-enhancing medicines from the scene, leading to an initial suspicion of a drug-induced medical emergency. However, a subsequent post-mortem examination has officially confirmed that the cause of death was a myocardial infarction, or heart attack.

The deceased, a resident of Delhi, had checked into the hotel. According to his companion, he began complaining of chest pain and physical discomfort shortly after arriving. Despite being rushed to a nearby private hospital, he was declared brought dead by the attending physicians. The incident has cast a shadow over his family, as the man’s son was reportedly scheduled to be married on March 12. Gurugram Shocker: Class 11 Student Found Dead in Pond, Cryptic Note Found.

Upon receiving information about the death, a team from the local police station reached the hotel to conduct a forensic sweep of the room. Investigating officers noted the presence of empty medication wrappers associated with treating erectile dysfunction. These findings initially suggested that a sudden spike in blood pressure, potentially caused by a drug overdose, might have triggered the fatal episode.

The body was sent to the district civil hospital for a formal autopsy. The medical board’s report concluded that the victim suffered a massive heart attack. While the medication may have been a contributing factor to the cardiac stress, the official records categorise the death as being due to natural causes resulting from a sudden cardiac event. Fast Food Addiction Turns Deadly: Teen Girl From UP’s Amroha Dies at AIIMS Delhi Due to Excessive Junk Food Consumption.

The family of the deceased was notified immediately following the incident. Police officials stated that the man’s son and other relatives reached Gurugram to claim the body. The family has reportedly not raised any allegations of foul play against the female companion or the hotel management.

Police have recorded the statements of the hotel staff and the woman who was present at the time of the incident. "We have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC (inquest into unnatural death). At this stage, no criminal case has been registered as the medical report points to a heart attack," a senior police official confirmed.

Medical experts frequently warn middle-aged individuals with underlying cardiovascular conditions about the risks associated with potency-enhancing drugs. These medications can significantly alter blood pressure and heart rate, which, when combined with physical exertion, may strain the heart.

