Gurugram Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Monday, 15 June 2026: Expect Drizzle and a High of 38°C

Gurugram residents can expect a day of fluctuating weather conditions on Monday, June 15, 2026. While the morning is set to begin under clear skies with a comfortable temperature of 31°C, the mercury is forecast to climb steadily, reaching a peak of 38°C by midday. The 'feels like' temperature is anticipated to be slightly higher, around 33°C initially, due to a moderate humidity level of 48%. A gentle breeze of 7 km/h will accompany the morning's pleasant weather, offering some respite from the rising heat.

Current Weather in Gurugram, India — Monday, 15 June 2026 Temperature 31°C Feels Like 33°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 48% Wind Speed 7 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Gurugram — Monday, 15 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 08:00 32°C Mainly clear 0% 7 km/h 10:00 35°C Clear sky 1% 10 km/h 12:00 38°C Mainly clear 4% 15 km/h 14:00 38°C Light drizzle 12% 11 km/h 16:00 37°C Mainly clear 25% 16 km/h 18:00 27°C Moderate drizzle 27% 9 km/h 20:00 28°C Clear sky 16% 1 km/h 22:00 28°C Clear sky 9% 3 km/h

Gurugram, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The afternoon hours of this Gurugram weather update will introduce a shift. By 2 PM, there is a possibility of light drizzle as the rain chance increases to 12%. This may be a precursor to more significant, albeit brief, periods of rain later in the day. The wind speed is expected to pick up to around 15 km/h by 4 PM, accompanying scattered cloud cover and a 25% chance of rain. This hourly outlook suggests that while the day starts clear, intermittent wet spells are likely in the latter half. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Monday, 15 June 2026: Clear Skies With a High of 36°C.

As evening approaches, the weather in Gurugram is predicted to cool down considerably. By 6 PM, temperatures are expected to drop to around 27°C. This period also coincides with a forecast for moderate drizzle, with a rain probability of 27%, making it the wettest part of the day. Following this, the skies are expected to clear up again by 8 PM, with temperatures stabilising around 28°C for the rest of the night. The Gurugram temperature throughout the evening and night will remain in the upper 20s, with minimal chances of rain.

For residents planning their day, it is advisable to be prepared for both sunny spells and potential light to moderate drizzles. Light, breathable clothing is recommended for the warm daytime temperatures, which will peak around 38°C. Carrying a light umbrella or raincoat would be prudent for the afternoon and early evening hours, especially between 2 PM and 6 PM when light to moderate drizzle is expected. Staying hydrated is crucial given the peak temperatures and humidity. Commuters should remain aware of potentially slick roads during the wetter periods. This Gurugram weather forecast indicates a day that demands adaptability, with clear skies transitioning to showery conditions before clearing again.

Overall, the weather forecast for Gurugram on June 15, 2026, paints a picture of a dynamic day. While the morning promises clear skies and manageable temperatures, the afternoon and early evening will see an increase in cloud cover and a chance of drizzle. Travellers and outdoor enthusiasts should monitor the Gurugram weather update closely for any changes. The fluctuating Gurugram temperature and intermittent rain chances are key factors to consider when planning activities throughout the day.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 08:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).