Guwahati: Hidden Camera Found Inside Soap Packet in TISS Girls’ Hostel Bathroom, Probe Underway (Watch Video)

Guwahati, February 27: A hidden camera concealed inside a soap packet was discovered in a bathroom at the girls’ hostel of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Guwahati on Wednesday, triggering serious concerns over women’s safety and privacy on campus.

According to police, a student noticed a suspicious object while using the bathroom and, upon closer inspection, realised it was a concealed camera. The shocking discovery led to immediate outrage among students, who demanded strict action and stronger security measures from the institute’s authorities. Mumbai Shocker: Couple Discovers Hidden Spy Camera in Malad Hotel Room; FIR Registered Against Management.

Hidden Camera Found in TISS Guwahati Girls’ Hostel Bathroom

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Deputy Commissioner of Police Numal Mahatta confirmed that the device has been seized and will be sent for forensic examination. “We have seized the camera and will send it for forensic examination. We are investigating the matter,” he said.

A police complaint has been lodged at Jalukbari police station, and the institute is cooperating fully with the investigation. The TISS administration termed the incident a “serious violation of privacy” that is “entirely unacceptable and condemnable.” Bengaluru Shocker: Man Places Hidden Camera Inside Geyser To Record Woman’s Private Moments, Threatens to Leak Her Videos; Arrested.

Sources within the administration said this is the first incident of its kind at the institute. An internal review of security protocols has been initiated to prevent such occurrences in the future. The institute has also expressed solidarity with the students and assured that support services are being provided to those affected.

The incident has intensified calls for enhanced hostel surveillance checks and stricter safety mechanisms to protect students’ privacy.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 07:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).