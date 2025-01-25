In a shocking incident, a geyser installation technician in Karnataka’s Bengaluru secretly installed a hidden camera in the device to record a woman’s private moments. After capturing videos of the woman bathing, he blackmailed her, threatening to leak the footage unless she complied with his demands. The woman, horrified by the situation, immediately informed her family. Acting swiftly, the family traced and confronted the accused, catching him in public. Videos of the family and others reprimanding and physically assaulting the man have since gone viral on social media. The accused, who reportedly has a wife and children, denied all allegations when confronted, attempting to evade accountability. Police are investigating the matter further. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Blackmails Girlfriend Using Private Videos, Extorts INR 2.5 Crore and Luxury Car; Arrested.

Man Arrested for Blackmailing Woman in Bengaluru

Warning: Be Cautious When Installing Appliances at Home A shocking incident has come to light in the Electronic City police station area, where a man installing a geyser in a house secretly placed a hidden camera inside it. He later used the footage to blackmail a woman with her… pic.twitter.com/gppfwSw7jS — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) January 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)