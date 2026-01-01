Mumbai, December 1: Police in Mumbai have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was discovered inside a hotel room in the Malad area. The device was found by a couple staying at the establishment, who immediately alerted the authorities. The incident, which took place at A1 Hotel on the third floor of Pragati Shopping Centre on Daftari Road, has raised serious privacy concerns about the safety of guests staying at budget and mid-range accommodation facilities across the city.

Following a formal complaint by the guests, Malad Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the hotel management and unidentified staff members. The room has been sealed off as forensic experts work to determine how long the device had been active and whether any data was recorded or transmitted. Faridabad Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped in Moving Van for 2 Hours After Being Offered Lift, Thrown Out on Road; 2 Accused Arrested.

Hidden Spy Camera Found at Malad’s A1 Hotel, Sparking Privacy Concerns

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mid-day (@middayindia)

Discovery of the Device in Malad Hotel Room

The incident came to light when the couple noticed a suspicious object placed in a discreet corner of the room. On closer inspection, it was identified as a small, high-definition camera positioned to capture private areas of the living space.

The guests promptly informed local Dindoshi police, who arrived at the scene and seized the equipment. Officers confirmed that the camera had been professionally concealed, making it difficult for an average visitor to detect during a routine check.

Legal Action and Police Investigation in Malad

Police have booked the suspects under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, focusing on voyeurism and violations of privacy. Investigators are examining the hotel’s guest logs and duty rosters to identify individuals who had access to the room before the couple’s check-in.

“We are taking this matter very seriously,” a senior police official said. “Digital footprints and the device’s storage are being analysed to trace the source of the surveillance. We are also checking whether other rooms in the hotel have been compromised.”

Rising Privacy Concerns in the Hospitality Sector

The discovery adds to a growing number of reports involving “spy cameras” in hotels and rental properties across India. Although the hospitality industry follows strict guidelines on guest privacy, the easy availability of miniature surveillance devices continues to pose challenges for law enforcement.

Security experts advise travellers to conduct a quick inspection of their rooms upon arrival, paying attention to items such as smoke detectors, alarm clocks and electrical outlets, which are common concealment spots. Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Cotton Warehouse in Wadi Bandar; Firefighters Battle Blaze Late Into Night.

Current Status of the Malad Hotel

Hotel management has reportedly stated that it is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. However, police have not ruled out the involvement of an insider or a former employee. No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning, though several staff members have been summoned for questioning.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2026 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).