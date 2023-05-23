Mumbai, May 23: Heart attacks and cancer have roughly killed about 26 and 25 people respectively on a daily basis in Mumbai in 2022, recent data by BMC revealed. The data, which was gathered in response to a Right to Information (RTI) Act query from the civic health department also revealed that the effect of COVID-19 on the city's death charts has reduced considerably. As per the RTI's disease-wise cause of death, coronavirus caused 1,891 deaths last year.

The number of deaths caused by COVID-19 is less when compared to the deadly virus claiming 10,289 lives in 2020 and 11,105 lives in 2021. As per a report in the Times of India, besides heart attacks, cancer-related deaths and COVID-19, tuberculosis, which has been one of the major reasons for deaths in Mumbai's death charts also reduced with each passing year. A total of 3,281 deaths were caused due to TB last year as against 4,940 in 2018, the data revealed. Mumbai: BMC Announces Ban on Two-Wheelers, Heavy Vehicles on Parel TT Flyover From June 1.

Heart Attack, Cancer and TB Major Death Cause in Mumbai:

As per the data, heart attack, cancer, coronavirus and TB among others have been major causes of death in Mumbai last year. Speaking about the reduced number of deaths due to TB, Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC executive health officer said, "There is now better TB medication and better tracking of patients. These factors result in fewer deaths now as compared to a decade back." On the other hand, the deaths caused by COVID-19 also saw a significant drop over the years following the outbreak.

The numbers reflect the total annual deaths in the city. In 2020 and 2021, the city witnessed 1.11 lakh and 1.08 lakh deaths while the number dropped to 94,538 in 2022. The data came to light after Chetan Kothari, a South Mumbai resident filed an RTI with the civic body's public health department. However, after receiving the response, Kothari claimed that the data is not adequately classified. Mumbai Fears Water Cut as Water Levels in Seven Lakes Dip Below 25%, BMC Monitoring Situation.

"We got classification for only about 30,000 deaths, and the cause for 60,555 deaths has been mentioned as 'other diseases'," Kothari said. To this, Dr Gomare said that the classification for each death is available with her department, however, she also stated that only diseases that take maximum toll are usually mentioned in the data.

