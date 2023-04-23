Mumbai, April 23: In an unfortunate incident that took place in Maharashtra, a 21-year-old Agniveer aspirant died at the military hospital in Deolali Camp. The Agniveer aspirant, who was undergoing training at the Nashik Road Artillery Centre is said to have reportedly died due to heatstroke. The incident took place on Friday at Nashik Road Artillery Centre.

Senior officers of the Deolali Camp police said that the deceased was undergoing treatment at the military hospital after he complained of high fever and vomiting, reports the Times of India. Officials said that the deceased identified as Thakre died during treatment at the military hospital in Deolali Camp. The officials also said that the deceased's viscera has been preserved for examination for further probe. What Is Heat Stroke? Know Symptoms, Causes and Tips for Preventing Heat-Related Illness.

Deceased Died Due to Heatstroke?

Meanwhile, a case of accidental death has been registered in connection with the matter. Sources privy to the case said that the deceased person's health deteriorated during training. After the incident, Thakre's body was sent to his village in Dhule where he was cremated on Sunday.

However, a report in ABP Marathi said that the Agniveer aspirant, who was undergoing training allegedly died due to heatstroke at the Artillery Center in Nashik City. The report also said that the deceased jawan was identified as Harshal Sanjay Marathe. The news of an Agniveer aspirant dying due to heatstroke comes at a time when many people lost their lives due to heatstroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan program at Kharghar. Maharashtra Bhushan Awards Tragedy: 11 People Have Died From Heat Stroke During Award Ceremony in Kharghar, Says CM Eknath Shinde (See Pics).

Marathe, a resident of Varul village in Shirpur taluka of Dhule district breathed his last on Friday. According to reports, he was admitted to the hospital on Friday afternoon after he complained of fever and vomiting. However, he died during treatment at night. After his death, Marathe's body was sent to his village where he was cremated in a state ceremony.

