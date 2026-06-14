Helicopter Crash in Brazil Video: 6 Killed After 2 Helicopters Collide Mid-Air, Crash Into EV Dealership in Rio de Janeiro

At least six people were killed after two helicopters collided mid-air and crashed in western Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, June 14, triggering a massive fire that engulfed multiple vehicles on the ground. The accident occurred in the suburb of Recreio dos Bandeirantes, where both aircraft reportedly plunged into the parking area of an electric vehicle dealership after the collision.

Emergency services rushed to the scene shortly before 9 am local time as thick smoke and flames spread across the crash site. Authorities confirmed that all six victims were crew members aboard the two helicopters. Investigators have launched a probe to determine the cause of the collision. UK Royal Navy Helicopter Crash: 3 Crew Members Killed in Merlin Mk4 Training Accident in Southwest England.

6 Killed After 2 Helicopters Collide Mid-Air in Brazil

URGENTE: dois helicópteros se chocaram no ar e caíram no pátio de uma concessionária no Recreio dos Bandeirantes (RJ), agora à pouco. Pelo menos 6 mortes confirmadas e muitos carros incendiados. pic.twitter.com/tN9pBJXv5g — Jornalista Neimar Fernandes (@NeimarFernande) June 14, 2026

WILD FOOTAGE 🔴 Two helicopters collided and crashed into a vehicle yard in western Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, killing at least 6 people. pic.twitter.com/EAhJQnmbRZ — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 14, 2026

Helicopter Crash in Brazil Video: Mid-Air Collision Sparks Major Blaze

According to Brazilian firefighters, the helicopters collided while in flight before crashing into a parking lot used by an electric vehicle dealership. "Reports indicate that the helicopters collided in mid-air and crashed into the parking lot of an electric car dealership, igniting a fire that engulfed at least 20 vehicles," the fire department said.

The impact reportedly caused one of the helicopters to explode, with the resulting blaze spreading rapidly to nearby electric vehicles and triggering a series of secondary explosions. Pakistan Helicopter Crash: Pakistani Army MI-17 Helicopter Crashes in Pak-Administered Kashmir Due to Technical Fault, Killing All Military Personnel on Board.

Crash Site Linked to BYD-Leased Property

Sources said the helicopters came down on land belonging to a deactivated church that had been leased by Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD.

The crash occurred in an area bordered by Avenida das Américas and the streets of Beth Lago and Rivadavia Campos, a busy section of Recreio dos Bandeirantes in western Rio de Janeiro. The fire quickly spread through parked vehicles, creating a challenging situation for emergency responders.

Firefighters Contain Flames Within an Hour

Firefighters and rescue teams launched operations immediately after reaching the scene. Authorities temporarily closed a side lane of Avenida das Américas to facilitate emergency access and ensure public safety during the rescue and firefighting efforts. Officials said firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control by around 10 am local time, preventing further damage to nearby properties.

The cause of the mid-air collision has not yet been established. Aviation authorities are expected to examine flight records, aircraft maintenance histories and other evidence as part of the investigation. Officials have not released additional details regarding the helicopters, their flight routes or the circumstances leading up to the crash.

The collision is among the deadliest aviation accidents reported in Rio de Janeiro in recent months. Last month, a small aircraft crashed into the side of a building in Belo Horizonte, resulting in the deaths of both the pilot and co-pilot. Authorities continue to investigate Sunday's crash as recovery and assessment work progresses at the site.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Jornalist Neimar Fernandes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 10:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).