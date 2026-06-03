UK Royal Navy Helicopter Crash: 3 Crew Members Killed in Merlin Mk4 Training Accident in Southwest England

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Three Royal Navy personnel died early Wednesday when their Merlin Mk4 helicopter crashed during a training exercise in southwest England, Britain's Ministry of Defence confirmed. The incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. in a field near Sourton, Devon, an area frequently used for military aviation training. First Sea Lord General Sir Gwyn Jenkins expressed deep sadness over the tragedy, noting it would cause a "huge shock" across the naval community. An official investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the fatal training accident "utterly tragic. Kauai Helicopter Crash: 5 Injured After Tour Aircraft Goes Down on Remote Kalalau Beach in Hawaii.

Military Helicopter Crashes During Training Exercise in Devon

Britain's Royal Navy says 3 of its members died in a helicopter crash in southwest England, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 3, 2026

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