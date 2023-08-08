New Delhi, August 8: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to join the probe in connection with a money laundering case. A source said on Tuesday that Soren has been asked to join the probe next week. Jharkhand: Former BJP MLA Devendra Kunwar Kicks Youth, Forces Him to Lick Spit for Allegedly Making Videos of Women Taking Bath in Ranchi River (Watch Video).

Though the ED has not made any official statement on the matter, a source in the know of things said the summon could be related to the alleged land grabbing matter. The Jharkhand chief minister has been asked to appear before the ED on August 14. Jharkhand Elephant Attack: 10 People Died in Three Days After Jumbo Strays off Its Herd and Enters Village in Ranchi.

Last time, Soren was questioned in connection with the illegal mining case. He was questioned for around 10 hours along with his wife at the ED's Ranchi office. Further details are awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2023 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).