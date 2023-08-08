Ranchi, August 8: BJP leader and former MLA Devendra Kunwar forced a youth to do sit-ups, kicked him and forced him to lick his spit for allegedly making videos of women taking bath in a river nearby in Jharkhand's Ranchi district. The incident took place on August 6 and the video of it has gone viral on social media. However, police said that they have not received any complaint in this regard. The youth, identified as Tauseef, is a resident of Sadhudih village in Dumka district. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man in Naugaon Holds Diesel in Mouth to Perform Fire-Spitting Stunt, Dies.

Kunwar, who admitted of kicking Tauseef, claimed that if he had not punished the accused, mob could have thrashed him badly and his life could have been in danger. The leader claimed that he had taken the step to pacify the anger of the locals present there. According to Kunwar, the locals caught Tauseef making videos of women bathing in the river nearby, and asked the leader to hold Panchayat over the issue. Meanwhile, one of the persons who were part of the mob, asked Tauseef to lick his own spit. Bihar Shocker: Police Personnel Thrashes Man, Makes Him Lick His Own Saliva Off Ground For Spitting Gutkha on Him in Samastipur (Watch Video).

Former BJP MLA Kicks Youth, Forces Him to Lick Spit , Video Goes Viral

The BJP leader said that the grandfather of the accused used to set up a fruit stall nearby. Kunwar said that after the panchayat, he took Tauseef to house fearing a threat to his life. However, the video of this incident has gone viral and people are demanding action against the BJP leader. Kunwar was the BJP candidate from Jarmundi constituency in 2019, but lost. Earlier, he was elected as an MLA from the same constituency in 1995 by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and in 2000 by BJP.

