Jalgaon, October 13: A shocking incident has come to light from the Navipeth neighbourhood when the cops busted a high-profile sex racket being carried out in the company office located in the central area of ​​Jalgaon city. According to a report published by News 18 Lokmat, the police raided the place on Tuesday at around 4 pm in the afternoon. The city police detained two men and six women who were found in a compromising situation when the place was raided, reports said.

Reportedly, the city police received confidential information that a sex racket was going on in an office room behind Mahaveer Bank in the Navipeth area of ​​the city. Accordingly, under the guidance of Upper Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Gawli and Police Inspector Vijay Thakurwad, a team along with Police Sub-Inspector Dattatray Pote conducted a raid. A case has been registered in connection with the matter.

According to the report, many illegal sex rackets are currently active in many places in Jalgaon city and it was alleged that the police officers were aware of it. Locals allege and accuse police of ignoring the sex rackets. A few days later two hotels were raided by a team of Deputy Superintendents of Police. Taking big action, a case was also registered.

