Mumbai, July 23: The high tide and low tide timings are keenly observed in Mumbai, considering that the city is located at the coastal edge facing the Arabian Sea. A high tide of 4.52 meters is expected at 13: 43 hours in the financial capital today, according to India Meteorological Department.

The high tide and low tide timings are crucial in the monsoon season when Mumbai experiences heavy rainfall. According to the Skymet weather app, the rain activities will increase around July 26 and July 27 over Mumbai and suburb. Mumbai Rains: City Records Almost 100% of Its Required July Rainfall in First 14 Days.

High Tide of 4.52 Meters Today:

High tide of 4.52 meters expected at 1343 hours in Mumbai today: India Meteorological Department — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020

The weather agency further added that there would be moderate rainfall during this time and it won't be of high intensity. This will surely bring some relief to the sultry weather conditions. On July 15 it was reported that the city has received almost 100 percent of its required rainfall for the month of July.

