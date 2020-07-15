Mumbai, July 15: The city has received almost 100 percent of its required rainfall for the month of July. According to a Times of India report, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory reported 822 mm rainfall till Tuesday evening. The required rains for the month are 840.7mm.

In addition to this, the city has also received over 50 percent of its required season's rainfall. The IMD had issued a yellow alert for Tuesday for parts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar forecasting heavy rains at isolated places. Monsoon Forecast 2020: Heavy Rainfall to Lash Parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat Over Next 2 Days, Says IMD.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had also issued an orange alert (to be prepared) for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar for Wednesday with a forecast of ‘heavy to very heavy rain’ at some places. According to the weather department, heavy rainfall is likely to continue until Thursday.

