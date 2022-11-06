Shimla, November 6: The BJP government in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday released its 11-point manifesto for November 12 Assembly polls by promising uniformity in society, empowering the youth and farmers, justice to government employees, besides providing more than eight lakh job opportunities in a phased manner.

"This Sankalp Patra stands on 11 commitments. These commitments will bring uniformity in society, empower youth and farmers, strengthen horticulture, give justice to government employees and take forward religious tourism," said BJP National President J.P. Nadda while unveiling the manifesto in the state capital. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Government Will Conduct Survey of Waqf Properties To Stop Any Illegal Use, Says JP Nadda.

The BJP has decided to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state if it is voted to power. "A committee of experts will be formed for the purpose and UCC will be implemented in the state on the basis of their report," Nadda said.

Eyeing to woo apple growers, who have considerable political clout in at least 20 Assembly constituencies, mainly in the Shimla and Kullu region, the saffron party announced that Goods and Services Tax on cartons will be 12 per cent. The additional tax will be borne by the government. PM Narendra Modi Receives Thunderous Welcome Ahead of Rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan (Watch Video).

The growers have been on the streets against the government over high input costs and the government's failure to protect their interests. All villages would be connected with all-weather metalled roads at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 12,000 crore is to be spent on strengthening of infrastructure and transportation, says the BJP manifesto that came a day the Congress released its manifesto.

The manifesto promises to establish five new medical colleges in the state, besides a corpus of Rs 900 crore would be set up under the 'Hill Start-Up Yojana'. The BJP, which is facing anti-incumbency, has announced Rs 3,000 annually to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

With focus on women empowerment, the party promised 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, girl students from Classes 6 to 12 will get cycles while those pursuing higher education will get scooty, three free LPG cylinders for poor women, construction of two hostels in every district for girls pursuing higher education and loan at two per cent to women for construction of homestays.

Waqf properties will be investigated as per law under a judicial commission and their illegal usages will be stopped, said the manifesto. Keeping in mind health infrastructure and to further strengthen primary health, number of mobile clinics will be doubled in every Assembly constituency so that people in far-off areas can avail health benefits.

