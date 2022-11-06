Ahead of Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released its manifesto for the hill state. The 'Sankalp Patr' was released by BJP President JP Nadda in Shimla's Hotel Peterhoff. Nadda stated that the BJP government will conduct a survey of the Waqf properties in Himachal Pradesh to stop any illegal use. PM Narendra Modi Receives Thunderous Welcome Ahead of Rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan (Watch Video)

Check Tweet:

BJP will conduct a survey, Waqf properties will be investigated as per law under a judicial commission and their illegal usages will be stopped: BJP national president JP Nadda releases party's manifesto for #HimachalPradeshElectionspic.twitter.com/8QTseWe04h — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

