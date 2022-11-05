Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh, received a thunderous welcome in Solan ahead of his rally on Saturday. Earlier in the day, he had addressed a rally in Sundar Nagar town of Mandi district to campaign for BJP in the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls which are scheduled for November 12. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi Slams Congress, Says Party Against National Security, Development of Country.

PM Narendra Modi Receives Thunderous Welcome:

Thunderous applause for PM @narendramodi before his rally in Solan, Himachal Pradesh#HimachalElection2022pic.twitter.com/mesHztHMdn — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 5, 2022

