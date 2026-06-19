How a Brave Lorry Driver Saved a 25-Year-Old Woman From Brutal S*xual Assault Attempt in Kerala

Police authorities in Kerala's Ernakulam district have arrested five men who allegedly chased a tipper lorry for several kilometres after a migrant worker driving the vehicle intervened to rescue a 25-year-old woman from a s*xual assault attempt. The incident, which culminated in a high-speed pursuit on the national highway near Muvattupuzha, led to the formal arrest and judicial remand of all five suspects on Tuesday, June 23.

The confrontation began during the intervening night of June 14 and 15, when the victim, an employee at a local spa, was travelling home from work. According to investigators, a group of men riding two motorcycles began stalking her on the road, quickly escalating their actions into verbal abuse and physical intimidation. Kerala Shocker: Woman S*xually Assaults 16-Year-Old Girl in Kasaragod, Booked After Parents Learn About Incident During Counselling Session.

Intervention and High-Speed Highway Chase

As the woman attempted to flee the perimeter on foot, the suspects allegedly used their motorcycles to block her path and try to strike her. Recognising the immediate danger, a passerby assisted the woman in flagging down an approaching tipper lorry. The driver, identified by authorities as a migrant worker from another state, stopped immediately to let the distressed woman board the cabin. Rather than deterring the attackers, the boarding triggered an aggressive pursuit. The suspects chased the heavy commercial vehicle across several kilometres, repeatedly pulling alongside the driver's side to deliver threats.

Broadcast visuals recovered from regional news networks and traffic cameras documented the chase, showing the two motorcycles tailing and weaving aggressively around the accelerating lorry. In the recorded audio, the suspects can be heard hurling explicit abuse and ordering the driver to halt, which he refused to do.

Police Response and Apprehension of Suspects

The high-speed pursuit only concluded when the attackers spotted a police patrol vehicle deployed along the route. The victim had managed to dial emergency services from inside the moving lorry cabin, allowing dispatchers to coordinate an intercept vector with local field units. "The accused pursued the lorry for several kilometres before fleeing on spotting police personnel responding to the victim’s emergency call," an officer attached to the Muvattupuzha police station stated during an official briefing on Wednesday. Kerala Shocker: Man Kills Wife With Machete Over Suspicions of Infidelity, Later Found Hanging in Ernakulam.

Following a rapid tracking operation using registration data from the broadcast footage, local police personnel arrested all five individuals within 24 hours. The suspects, identified as local youths aged between 19 and 20 years, have been booked under statutory provisions governing stalking, criminal intimidation, and attempted s*xual assault. A local magistrate has remanded the group to judicial custody pending formal trial proceedings.

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Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).