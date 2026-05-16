Kerala Shocker: Man Kills Wife With Machete Over Suspicions of Infidelity, Later Found Hanging in Ernakulam

A 60-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her husband at their home in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, with the accused later found hanging from a tree nearby, police said. The incident occurred in Marampally near Kochi during the early hours of Friday and is suspected to have stemmed from marital disputes linked to allegations of infidelity. Police identified the deceased woman as Bindu, while the accused was identified as 63-year-old Chandran Sankunni. According to investigators, Chandran allegedly attacked his wife with a machete inside their residence before fleeing the scene. His body was later discovered hanging from a tree in the area, indicating a suspected suicide.

The incident took place at the couple’s house in Marampally, located in the outskirts of Kochi. Police officials said preliminary findings suggest the couple had ongoing domestic disputes, reportedly related to suspicions of an extramarital relationship. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Kills Wife With Dumbbell in Telangana Over Suspicions of Infidelity.

Neighbours alerted authorities after learning about the attack. Police teams reached the house and recovered the woman’s body from inside the residence. The accused was later found dead a short distance away. Officers have launched an investigation to establish the exact sequence of events and confirm the motive behind the crime. The bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination, and forensic teams collected evidence from the scene.

Police said statements from relatives and neighbours are being recorded as part of the inquiry. Officials are also examining the couple’s recent interactions and family background to determine whether there had been prior complaints or incidents of domestic conflict. Kerala Shocker: Auto Driver S*xually Assaults Woman After Drugging Her With Spiked Juice in Adoor, Arrested.

The case has once again drawn attention to incidents of domestic violence and family-related disputes leading to fatal crimes. Kerala has witnessed several cases in recent years where personal conflicts within families escalated into violent incidents, prompting renewed discussions around counselling, mental health support, and early intervention mechanisms.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).