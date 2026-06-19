Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 19 June 2026: Mainly Clear with a High of 30°C

Hyderabad residents can expect a predominantly clear and pleasant weather day on Friday, June 19, 2026, as the city experiences mild conditions with a comfortable temperature of 30°C. While the mercury might feel slightly warmer, reaching up to 32°C due to humidity levels hovering around 48%, the overall outlook suggests minimal disruption for daily activities. Light breezes from the north-east, with speeds around 7 km/h, will offer a gentle respite from the warmth. This favourable Hyderabad weather today is a welcome forecast for those planning outdoor engagements or a typical workday.

Current Weather in Hyderabad, Telangana — Friday, 19 June 2026 Temperature 30°C Feels Like 32°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 48% Wind Speed 7 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Hyderabad — Friday, 19 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Mainly clear 0% 7 km/h 02:00 29°C Partly cloudy 0% 8 km/h 04:00 28°C Partly cloudy 0% 11 km/h 06:00 28°C Overcast 0% 9 km/h 08:00 30°C Partly cloudy 0% 13 km/h 10:00 34°C Overcast 0% 14 km/h 12:00 35°C Overcast 6% 11 km/h 14:00 36°C Overcast 20% 10 km/h

Hyderabad, Telangana Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day is set to begin with clear skies and a temperature of 30°C at midnight, gradually cooling slightly to 29°C by 2 AM before settling at 28°C by 4 AM. As the morning progresses, the temperature will climb, reaching 30°C by 8 AM. By midday, the forecast Hyderabad temperature is expected to peak around 35°C, with overcast conditions becoming more prevalent. While the chance of rain remains low in the early hours, it edges up to 6% by noon, indicating a very small possibility of isolated showers. This detailed hourly outlook provides a clear picture of the anticipated Hyderabad weather.

As the afternoon unfolds, the temperature is projected to reach its highest point of the day, around 36°C by 2 PM. The overcast conditions are likely to persist, and the probability of rain will increase to 20%. Despite this slight rise in precipitation chances, significant rainfall is not anticipated, and the overall Hyderabad weather forecast remains favourable. The wind speed will remain moderate, generally between 7 to 14 km/h throughout the day, which should help to mitigate the feeling of excessive heat.

For residents navigating Hyderabad today, Friday, 19 June 2026, light and breathable clothing is advisable given the comfortable daytime temperatures. While the risk of heavy rain is low, carrying a light umbrella or raincoat is prudent, especially for the afternoon, due to the increasing chance of light showers. Staying hydrated will be important as the temperature rises, even with moderate humidity. Commute routes should remain largely unaffected by adverse weather conditions, contributing to a smooth day across the city. This Hyderabad weather update underscores a largely tranquil day, with only minor chances for precipitation later in the afternoon.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 12:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).