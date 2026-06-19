Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 19 June 2026: Overcast Skies and 97% Humidity with a High of 30°C

Bengaluru residents can expect a predominantly overcast day with high humidity as they step out on Friday, June 19, 2026. The Garden City will experience a significant chill in the air, with the temperature hovering around 21°C for much of the early morning and night. However, the perceived warmth will be amplified by a substantial 97% humidity level, making the 'feels like' temperature a more noticeable 25°C. Gentle breezes of around 7 km/h are expected to offer minimal respite from the muggy conditions. This Bengaluru weather update signals a need for preparedness as the city navigates a day marked by moisture.

Current Weather in Bengaluru, Karnataka — Friday, 19 June 2026 Temperature 21°C Feels Like 25°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 97% Wind Speed 7 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Bengaluru — Friday, 19 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 21°C Overcast 29% 8 km/h 02:00 21°C Overcast 14% 8 km/h 04:00 21°C Light drizzle 24% 9 km/h 06:00 21°C Light drizzle 23% 10 km/h 08:00 23°C Partly cloudy 8% 11 km/h 10:00 27°C Overcast 0% 11 km/h 12:00 29°C Partly cloudy 3% 10 km/h 14:00 30°C Partly cloudy 16% 7 km/h

Bengaluru, Karnataka Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly forecast indicates a persistent pattern of cloud cover throughout the day. Overnight, temperatures will remain steady at 21°C, with chances of rain hovering between 14% and 29% in the early hours, potentially manifesting as light drizzle around dawn. As the day progresses, the Bengaluru temperature is expected to climb. By 8 AM, it will rise to 23°C with partly cloudy skies and a reduced rain probability of 8%. The late morning and early afternoon, around 10 AM to 12 PM, will see a brief clearance with partly cloudy conditions and a temperature reaching up to 29°C, with rain chances dipping to near zero. However, by 2 PM, the temperature will peak at 30°C, accompanied by partly cloudy skies and a renewed 16% chance of rain, as the humidity continues to play a significant role in the overall feel of the weather.

Commuters and residents planning their day should be mindful of the prevailing weather conditions. The high humidity, even when the temperature is moderate, can feel more oppressive. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat is advisable, especially for early morning and late afternoon activities, given the intermittent chances of light drizzle throughout the day. Comfortable, breathable clothing is recommended to manage the humidity. While the peak temperature of 30°C is not excessively high, the combination of heat and moisture warrants staying hydrated. The Bengaluru weather forecast suggests that while major downpours are unlikely, the consistently overcast skies and high moisture content will be defining features of the day.

This detailed Bengaluru weather update for Friday, June 19, 2026, highlights a day characterised by persistent cloudiness and significant humidity. While the temperature will be relatively mild, the high moisture content and potential for light drizzle require attention. Residents are encouraged to stay informed about the latest Bengaluru weather changes as they go about their daily routines. Understanding these nuances of the weather forecast Bengaluru can help in planning and ensuring comfort throughout the day.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).