Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Monday, 15 June 2026: Clear Skies and Moderate Temperatures with a High of 35°C

Hyderabad residents can anticipate a day of clear skies and relatively pleasant temperatures on Monday, June 15, 2026. Following a period of recent heavy thunderstorms that impacted the city, the weather forecast for today points towards a significant change, offering respite to many.

Current Weather in Hyderabad, Telangana — Monday, 15 June 2026 Temperature 27°C Feels Like 29°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 67% Wind Speed 8 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Hyderabad — Monday, 15 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 27°C Clear sky 0% 8 km/h 02:00 27°C Partly cloudy 0% 12 km/h 04:00 26°C Clear sky 2% 12 km/h 06:00 26°C Clear sky 2% 12 km/h 08:00 29°C Clear sky 0% 13 km/h 10:00 32°C Clear sky 0% 13 km/h 12:00 34°C Clear sky 0% 12 km/h 14:00 35°C Mainly clear 2% 13 km/h

Hyderabad, Telangana Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day is set to begin with a comfortable temperature of 27°C at midnight, under clear sky conditions. The humidity will be around 67%, with a gentle breeze of 8 km/h. As the morning progresses, temperatures will steadily climb. By 8 AM, the mercury will reach 29°C, continuing its ascent to a daytime high of approximately 35°C around 2 PM. While the sky will remain predominantly clear to mainly clear throughout the day, a marginal chance of rain (around 2%) persists, especially in the early morning and mid-afternoon hours. The wind speed will remain consistent, hovering around 12-13 km/h.

Despite the forecast for clear skies today, the recent spate of intense thunderstorms, which saw some areas recording significant rainfall and even causing flight diversions, serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of Hyderabad's climate. Reports from the past 48 hours indicated severe weather events, including lightning-related fatalities, underscoring the need for continued caution.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated throughout the day, especially as temperatures rise in the afternoon. Light cotton clothing will be ideal for comfort. While today's forecast suggests less risk of heavy rainfall compared to recent days, it is always prudent to remain aware of sudden weather shifts. Commuters might experience smoother journeys today with improved visibility and less disruption from weather-related incidents.

With major sporting events like the Indian Premier League underway, including matches involving the Sunrisers Hyderabad, clear weather conditions are a welcome sign for players and fans alike. Outdoor activities and gatherings can proceed with greater confidence under today's stable weather pattern, although vigilance against the afternoon heat remains important.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).