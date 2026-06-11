Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Mostly Clear Skies With a High of 36°C

Hyderabad residents can expect a predominantly clear sky on Thursday, June 11, 2026, as the city navigates a day of pleasant mornings transitioning into warmer afternoons. The day begins with a comfortable temperature of 26°C, though the high humidity of 80% will make it feel warmer, at around 29°C. A gentle breeze of 12 km/h will offer some respite.

Current Weather in Hyderabad, Telangana — Thursday, 11 June 2026 Temperature 26°C Feels Like 29°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 80% Wind Speed 12 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Hyderabad — Thursday, 11 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 26°C Mainly clear 12% 11 km/h 02:00 26°C Mainly clear 6% 13 km/h 04:00 26°C Mainly clear 3% 13 km/h 06:00 26°C Mainly clear 1% 13 km/h 08:00 28°C Clear sky 0% 15 km/h 10:00 32°C Clear sky 0% 14 km/h 12:00 34°C Clear sky 0% 11 km/h 14:00 36°C Clear sky 2% 8 km/h

Hyderabad, Telangana Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The early morning hours will see temperatures holding steady at 26°C with mostly clear conditions and a minimal chance of rain, less than 12%. As the sun rises, the skies will clear further, with temperatures gradually climbing. By 8:00 AM, expect a clear sky and a temperature of 28°C, with wind speeds picking up slightly to 15 km/h. The mercury is projected to reach its peak in the afternoon, soaring to a high of 36°C around 2:00 PM. While the chance of rain remains very low at 2% during the hottest part of the day, the clear skies and increasing temperatures signal a warm afternoon. Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain Expected With High of 35°C.

Local reports over the past 48 hours indicated significant rainfall and thunderstorms in Hyderabad, leading to flooded streets and traffic disruptions. While today's forecast suggests a return to clearer conditions, residents should remain aware of the potential for sudden weather shifts, especially considering the recent pattern of thundershowers across Telangana, with Hyderabad itself potentially receiving rain. The lingering high humidity throughout the day will contribute to a muggy atmosphere, making the perceived temperature higher than the actual readings. Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Expect Drizzle With Highs Around 26°C.

For those heading out in Hyderabad today, lightweight and breathable clothing is advisable to combat the increasing warmth and humidity. Staying hydrated will be crucial, especially during the afternoon hours when temperatures are expected to peak. While the immediate forecast points to clear skies, carrying a light umbrella or raincoat might still be prudent, given the recent unpredictable weather patterns and the possibility of isolated showers. Commuters should stay updated on local traffic advisories, especially if any unexpected weather changes occur.

The upcoming IPL season opener, featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad, is set to kick off soon. While today's forecast doesn't indicate any significant weather disruptions for outdoor sporting events, the persistent humidity and rising temperatures are factors that players and organizers will need to consider throughout the tournament. Fans attending any potential outdoor gatherings should prepare for warm and humid conditions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).