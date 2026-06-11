Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Expect Drizzle With Highs Around 26°C

Shimla residents and visitors can expect a predominantly clear sky for much of Thursday, June 11, 2026, though a noticeable shift towards drizzle is forecast for later in the day. The day will begin with cool conditions, with the Shimla temperature opening at approximately 17°C, feeling like a slightly cooler 16°C due to 54% humidity and a gentle breeze of 3 km/h. The early morning hours will remain clear and cool, with temperatures gradually dipping to around 13°C by 4:00 AM before starting to climb.

Current Weather in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh — Thursday, 11 June 2026 Temperature 17°C Feels Like 16°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 54% Wind Speed 3 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Shimla — Thursday, 11 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 16°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 02:00 15°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 04:00 13°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 06:00 16°C Clear sky 3% 5 km/h 08:00 22°C Clear sky 14% 1 km/h 10:00 25°C Light drizzle 30% 12 km/h 12:00 26°C Light drizzle 57% 15 km/h 14:00 22°C Moderate drizzle 88% 7 km/h

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As the morning progresses, the weather is set to change. By 8:00 AM, the temperature will rise to 22°C under clear skies, but the chance of rain will start to increase, reaching 14%. The transition into the late morning and early afternoon will bring light drizzle, beginning around 10:00 AM with temperatures reaching 25°C. This drizzle is expected to intensify, with a 57% chance of rain at noon and a forecast of moderate drizzle by 2:00 PM, when the temperature will have dropped to 22°C, accompanied by an 88% probability of precipitation. This makes the afternoon particularly damp and humid for those outdoors. Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Mostly Clear Skies With a High of 36°C.

The Shimla Summer Festival is currently in full swing, with recent headlines highlighting events like a dog show and traditional folk dances, including the 'Maha Nati', drawing significant crowds. Festival-goers and organisers will need to be prepared for the changing weather conditions. While the morning might offer a reprieve, the expected drizzle from late morning onwards could dampen outdoor activities. Attendees are advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats, especially for the afternoon events. The cooler temperatures, however, might offer some comfort compared to hotter plains, but the humidity will increase as the drizzle sets in.

For residents and tourists alike, the Shimla weather update for Thursday, 11 June 2026, suggests a day of contrasts. The early hours offer pleasant, clear conditions suitable for morning strolls. However, planning outdoor activities for the afternoon requires preparedness for rain. The official forecast indicates a shift from clear skies to increasing chances of light and then moderate drizzle, particularly impacting the period from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The temperature fluctuation, starting cool and warming up before the rain arrives, is a key aspect of today's Shimla temperature outlook. Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain Expected With High of 35°C.

Commuters should exercise caution, especially during the afternoon hours when visibility might be reduced due to the drizzle. The wind speed is expected to pick up slightly to around 12-15 km/h around midday, which could make the drizzle feel more pervasive. Despite the intermittent rain, the overall conditions are not expected to be severe, offering a typical monsoon-influenced weather pattern for the region. This forecast provides a comprehensive Shimla weather forecast for the day, guiding all outdoor plans.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).