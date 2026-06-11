Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain Expected With High of 35°C

Kolkata residents are advised to prepare for a day of turbulent weather as thunderstorms and significant rainfall are forecast for Thursday, 11 June 2026. The city's weather is set to be dominated by stormy conditions, with a high temperature expected to feel considerably warmer than the actual mercury reading.

Current Weather in Kolkata, West Bengal — Thursday, 11 June 2026 Temperature 28°C Feels Like 35°C Conditions Thunderstorm Humidity 92% Wind Speed 8 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Kolkata — Thursday, 11 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Thunderstorm 0% 8 km/h 02:00 28°C Thunderstorm 0% 8 km/h 04:00 28°C Thunderstorm 1% 8 km/h 06:00 30°C Thunderstorm 9% 7 km/h 08:00 32°C Thunderstorm 22% 10 km/h 10:00 34°C Thunderstorm 38% 8 km/h 12:00 28°C Violent rain showers 51% 1 km/h 14:00 30°C Thunderstorm 59% 13 km/h

Kolkata, West Bengal Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will begin with a relatively mild 28°C, though the high humidity will make it feel more like 35°C from the outset. Early hours will see chances of thunderstorms with minimal rain, but as the day progresses, the intensity is expected to rise. By mid-morning, the temperature will climb, and the likelihood of rain will increase substantially. Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Expect Drizzle With Highs Around 26°C.

The forecast indicates violent rain showers around noon, with a 51% chance of precipitation. This is followed by continued thunderstorms and an elevated chance of rain in the afternoon, peaking around 14:00. The wind speed is generally expected to be light, around 8 km/h, though it may pick up slightly during showers.

Recent weather reports suggest the monsoon is drawing closer to West Bengal, with some northern parts already experiencing its effects. This activity is contributing to the unsettled conditions anticipated for Kolkata, with heavy rain and thunderstorms being a prominent feature of the outlook. Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Mostly Clear Skies With a High of 36°C.

Residents are urged to take precautions, especially if venturing out. Carrying umbrellas or raincoats is essential due to the high probability of sudden downpours. Given the high humidity and the 'feels like' temperature, staying hydrated is crucial. Commuters should anticipate potential delays due to waterlogging or reduced visibility during heavy rain spells. Light clothing that allows for ventilation is recommended to combat the muggy conditions.

This unsettled weather pattern highlights the approaching monsoon season, which typically brings significant rainfall to the region. While the city gears up for this period, today's forecast serves as an important reminder for citizens to stay informed and prepared for weather-related disruptions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).