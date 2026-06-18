Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 18 June 2026: Expect a Warm Day with a Chance of Light Drizzle

Hyderabad residents can expect a predominantly clear and warm day on Thursday, 18 June 2026, with the temperature set to hover around 29°C, although it will feel warmer at 32°C due to the prevailing humidity of 56%. The city will experience mostly clear skies through the morning hours, gradually giving way to a slight chance of light drizzle by the afternoon. Light breezes will keep the air moving at around 6 km/h, offering some respite from the warmth.

Current Weather in Hyderabad, Telangana — Thursday, 18 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 32°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 56% Wind Speed 6 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Hyderabad — Thursday, 18 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 29°C Overcast 0% 6 km/h 02:00 28°C Overcast 0% 9 km/h 04:00 28°C Mainly clear 0% 11 km/h 06:00 28°C Clear sky 0% 10 km/h 08:00 31°C Clear sky 0% 13 km/h 10:00 34°C Mainly clear 2% 11 km/h 12:00 36°C Clear sky 7% 9 km/h 14:00 36°C Light drizzle 16% 10 km/h

Hyderabad, Telangana Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The Hyderabad weather update indicates a gradual climb in temperature as the day progresses. Starting from a cool 28°C in the early morning hours, the mercury will rise steadily. By 8 AM, the temperature is expected to reach 31°C under clear skies, before climbing to a peak of 36°C around midday and early afternoon. While the forecast shows a minimal chance of rain (around 2%) at 10 AM, it increases slightly to 7% by noon and 16% by 2 PM, bringing a possibility of light drizzle. Despite these conditions, significant rainfall is not anticipated for the majority of the day. Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 18 June 2026: Overcast Skies with Afternoon Thunderstorm Risk and a High of 30°C.

Recent weather reports had indicated a higher mercury in Hyderabad, with temperatures soaring past 40°C earlier in the week. Additionally, there were indications of the monsoon's progress being somewhat stalled in Telangana, contributing to a rainfall deficit. While today's forecast suggests a milder day compared to recent heatwaves, it's important to remain aware of the potential for sudden shifts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously predicted rain in Telangana for the coming days, a situation to monitor as the week unfolds.

With outdoor activities planned and the general hustle and bustle of city life, it's advisable for Hyderabad residents to prepare for a warm day. Lightweight, breathable clothing is recommended. While the chance of rain is low for most of the day, carrying a light umbrella might be prudent for the afternoon hours, especially if venturing out around 2 PM. Staying hydrated is key to managing the 'feels like' temperature, which will be noticeably warmer than the actual reading due to humidity. Commuters should expect generally clear road conditions, with no major weather-related disruptions anticipated. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 18 June 2026: Expect Warm, Humid Conditions with a High of 32°C.

Looking at the broader picture, reports had suggested potential rain across Telangana in the next five days, suggesting that today's predominantly clear conditions might be a temporary phase. While the monsoon's entry into Hyderabad was noted, its subsequent stall across the state warrants close observation. For now, Hyderabad weather today offers a mostly clear, warm experience, with a brief possibility of light drizzle later in the afternoon.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 12:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).