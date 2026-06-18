Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 18 June 2026: Overcast Skies with Afternoon Thunderstorm Risk and a High of 30°C

Chennai residents can expect a largely overcast day with warm and humid conditions on Thursday, June 18, 2026. The mercury is set to reach a high of 30°C, but the humidity of 74% will make it feel warmer, with a 'feels like' temperature of 34°C. The wind will be blowing at a moderate pace of 13 km/h, adding to the tropical feel of the day.

Current Weather in Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Thursday, 18 June 2026 Temperature 30°C Feels Like 34°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 74% Wind Speed 13 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Chennai — Thursday, 18 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Overcast 12% 13 km/h 02:00 29°C Mainly clear 10% 12 km/h 04:00 28°C Overcast 15% 10 km/h 06:00 29°C Mainly clear 19% 10 km/h 08:00 32°C Mainly clear 20% 11 km/h 10:00 36°C Mainly clear 13% 8 km/h 12:00 38°C Partly cloudy 27% 4 km/h 14:00 34°C Thunderstorm with slight hail 59% 12 km/h

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning hours will start with overcast skies, gradually giving way to mainly clear conditions by sunrise. While the chance of rain remains low in the early hours, it is expected to increase as the day progresses. By 08:00, temperatures will climb to 32°C, with the likelihood of rain rising to 20%. The build-up of heat and moisture suggests a more active weather pattern could develop later.

The afternoon brings a significant shift, with the weather forecast indicating a chance of thunderstorms with slight hail around 14:00. Rain probability spikes to 59% during this period, with temperatures dropping slightly to 34°C from a peak of 38°C around midday. While the earlier part of the day might see temperatures touching 38°C, the impending thunderstorms could bring some temporary relief from the heat, albeit with potential for sudden downpours and lightning.

For those heading out, it's advisable to carry an umbrella and be prepared for sudden showers, especially in the afternoon. Light, breathable clothing will be most comfortable given the high humidity and warm temperatures. Staying hydrated is crucial, particularly between 10:00 and 14:00 when the 'feels like' temperature is expected to be at its highest. Commuters should be aware of potential traffic disruptions due to rain and thunderstorms.

Recent weather reports have indicated a mix of heat and scattered showers across Tamil Nadu. While Chennai experienced high temperatures in the preceding days, today's forecast suggests a more unsettled pattern. Residents should stay tuned to local weather updates for any rapid changes.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).