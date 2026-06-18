Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 18 June 2026: Expect Warm, Humid Conditions with a High of 32°C

Mumbai residents can anticipate a primarily clear sky on Thursday, June 18, 2026, though a chance of light drizzle may greet them in the early morning hours. The day's temperature is forecast to hover around a warm 30°C, with the "feels like" temperature potentially reaching a more uncomfortable 35°C due to humidity levels expected to be around 65%. The wind will be light, blowing at approximately 8 km/h, offering little respite from the warmth.

Current Weather in Mumbai, Maharashtra — Thursday, 18 June 2026 Temperature 30°C Feels Like 35°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 65% Wind Speed 8 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Mumbai — Thursday, 18 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Mainly clear 11% 8 km/h 02:00 30°C Light drizzle 22% 8 km/h 04:00 29°C Light drizzle 33% 7 km/h 06:00 28°C Light drizzle 48% 5 km/h 08:00 30°C Moderate drizzle 61% 8 km/h 10:00 31°C Light drizzle 50% 13 km/h 12:00 32°C Light drizzle 29% 14 km/h 14:00 32°C Clear sky 6% 15 km/h

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook suggests a gradual increase in humidity and a slight chance of precipitation. From midnight, conditions will be mainly clear with a 11% chance of rain. As the morning progresses, between 2 AM and 6 AM, residents might experience light to moderate drizzle, with the probability of rain increasing to 22% and peaking at 48% by 6 AM. Temperatures will dip slightly during these early hours, reaching a low of 28°C before climbing back up.

By mid-morning, around 10 AM, the drizzle is expected to taper off, with temperatures rising to 31°C and wind speeds picking up to around 13 km/h. The afternoon, from 12 PM to 2 PM, will see clearer skies and a significant drop in the chance of rain to just 6%. The temperature will reach its peak for the day at 32°C, with wind speeds increasing further to approximately 15 km/h. Despite the clear skies, the high humidity will ensure the day remains warm and muggy.

Local reports indicate a continued anticipation for the full onset of the monsoon season, with some indications that the monsoon's advancement across Maharashtra might be delayed beyond June 24th. This suggests that Mumbaikars should prepare for a period of hot and humid weather in the coming days, interspersed with occasional light showers. While the forecast for today, June 18, 2026, is not severe, the prevailing conditions of warmth and humidity are typical for this pre-monsoon period and require appropriate precautions.

For Mumbaikars heading out today, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended to combat the heat and humidity. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat is advisable for the early morning hours, given the possibility of light drizzle. Commuters should be mindful of potentially slippery roads during periods of rain. Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water is crucial to prevent heat-related ailments. While no major outdoor events are significantly impacted by today's specific forecast, the general warm and humid weather necessitates staying cool and comfortable throughout the day.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).